Gambia: Warrant Officer Pa Sanneh Arrested

Warrant Officer Class 1 (WOC1) who goes by the name Pa Sanneh, a native of Kartong, was arrested and detained at Yundum Barracks weeks ago, a military source confirms to Foroyaa.

The source added that Sanneh's arrest, is in connection with the murder of one of their members, Lance Corporal Tumani Jallow.

The military source further revealed that during the Jammeh era, General Saul Badjie hired civilians to do such activities for them. "These civilians, some of whom were not even Gambians, were fully armed with pistols anywhere they go in the country. They were also answerable directly to former General Badjie. We do not consider them as soldiers because they do not dress in military uniform but in civilian clothes," the source said.

At the time of going to press, the GAF spokesperson Lt. Col. Omar B. Bojang confirmed the arrest and detention of former WOC1 Sanneh. He said that investigations are on and that all persons under their custody are given access to their families.