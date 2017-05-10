10 May 2017

Gambia: Why Is Bunja Nyassi Still Detained Without Trial?

WHY IS BUNJA NYASSI STILL DETAINED WITHOUT TRIAL?

The wife of Bunja Nyassi is roaming about to find out why her husband is still detained. She does not have a clue as to why he has been detained for more than 72 hours.

In any democratic society government officials must read the newspapers daily to find out what is said about theirdepartments or their individual persons. This enables them to know what to do to remedy shortcomings.

Foroyaa has been reporting that Bunja Nyassi is detained at the military police in Yundum Barracks. One would have thought that by now a government official would take action to address the problem. Nothing of that sort has happened.

It is therefore important for Foroyaa to start a campaign against the detention of persons without trial for more than 72 hours.

