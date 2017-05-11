Photo: Chris Omollo/The Nation

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna, left, wheels away in celebration with teammate Meddie Kagere during their SportPesa Premier League match at Thika Municipal Stadium on May 10, 2017.

Nairobi — Gor Mahia head coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira is unfazed despite his side reclaiming the apex of the Kenyan Premier League standings after beating Chemelil Sugar 2-0 at the Thika Stadium on Wednesday.

The Brazilian coach is nonetheless focusing on the next match against Nzoia Sugar, hoping his side can keep on the momentum and maintain their position on top till the final day of the season.

"It is important for the players and their confidence but for me, it is not very important to be on top now. It will be important for me if on the last day of the league we are on top. We need to continue in this way improving and playing well in each game," Ferreira said after the win over Chemelil.

Timothy Otieno and Kenneth Muguna scored in the first half as Gor moved to 22 points on the log, same as Posta Rangers but with a superior goal aggregate.

The result saw Chemelil suffer the biggest loss this season and head coach Juma Abdallah blamed it on nervousness in the opening half.

"It is like my players approached the match with some fear and that is why Gor punished us. In the second half when we talked about it and calmed down, we played better," Juma whose side dropped to eighth after the loss said.

Ferreira had made two changes in his team, resting Karim Nizigiyimana and Harun Shakava to give playing time to Joash Onyango and Innocent Wafula with efforts aimed at mitigating the effects of fatigue with another tie beckoning over the weekend.

Otieno opened the scores for K'Ogalo in the 12th minute after racing to a through pass from George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo who had won the ball in midfield off Faraj Ominde.

In the process, Otieno who also scored in last weekend's Mashemeji Derby picked up an injury and had to be substituted for Oliver Maloba in the 36th minute.

Gor were faster off the blocks, picking up from where they left in their 3-0 win over AFC Leopards. Just before Otieno's goal, Godfrey Walusimbi had a 10th minute freekick go inches wide.

The 15-time champions doubled their tally five minutes to the break when Muguna scored his second goal in Gor colors with an easy tap in after Chemelil keeper Jairus Adira had spilled a shot from Wafula.

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm