Uganda's Shot At Japan 2019 World Cup Starts Now

Kampala — Uganda rugby can scale the grandest of heights by qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in Japan. The 2007 African champions can only achieve that feat by embarking on a journey that starts now.

The draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup took place in Kyoto, Japan yesterday, revealing that if Uganda were to qualify, by winning next year's Rugby Africa 1A, they would end up in pool B with three time Web Ellis winners and defending world champions New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and the winner from a wild card tournament.

The road to Japan however begins now with this years' Rugby Africa 1A looming.

Uganda must avoid relegation and stay put in Africa's elite tier in order to compete at the same level next year, hoping they can come out on top, to earn a ticket to Japan in the process.

Uganda play Senegal, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Kenya in a bid to keep their 1A status amd have a clear shot at World Cup qualification when Africa's big boys battle next year with the exception of South Africa who already qualified as one of the top three teams from each pool in the 2015 Word Cup.

Cranes coach Robert Seguya thinks they can avoid relegation this term and try to hit the jackpot next year, becoming the fifth African country to play in the World Cup after South Africa (6), Namibia (5), Ivory Coast (1) and Zimbabwe (2).

"I think we can finish second or even better this year but we must stay in 1A," he told Daily Monitor. "Then we can pick up from there next year and maybe win it after developing into a stronger team," he added.

The HSBC World Rugby Series is the biggest stage Uganda has ever graced after the national 7s side got invites to the Dubai and Cape Town legs last year before falling short in the quarters of the qualifiers in Hong Kong earlier this year.

world cup draw 2019

POOL A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, play-off winner

POOL B: New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, wild card winner

POOL C: England, France, Argentina, Americas 1, Oceania 2

POOL D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Oceania 1, Americas 2