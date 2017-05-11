Uganda: Kickboxer Apolot Confident of Victory Despite Tight Schedule

Kampala — Last Saturday, kickboxer Patricia Apolot dominated her Lightweight bout against Greek Katerina Abdallah on the way to a unanimous point decision at the WKF European meet in Greece.

And despite her next fight happening seven days after that feat, Apolot is confident of victory ahead of Saturday's fight against Austrian-born Carina Greimel at the Lugogo MTN Arena.

"It has been a hectic schedule but my coach and I are determined to see to it that all these titles are retained. I have great confidence in my abilities and with God's grace, I will make it. I thank Hima Cement who are my sponsors, my coach and trainers as well as my sparring partners," Apolot said at a press conference yesterday.

Christened "Black Pearl," the Hima Cement sponsored Apolot will be one of the star attractions at the Ampropen organized Reign of Giants II fights .

"As Hima Cement, we made a deliberate decision to support the development of sports because when sportsmen and women shine, the national pride is enhanced. Our promise is that we shall continue to stand by Patricia Apolot, the 'Black Pearl' in her quest for regional, continental and international glory," disclosed Charles Mugasa, the marketing manager at Hima Cement at the event.

After Saturday's bout, Apolot will be travelling to Hungary in June 2017 for yet another international fight. Her plan also includes a fight in August 2017 in her homeland, Teso.

The Reign of Giants II theme night will also include two other main fights including Alex Masiko-Aleksander Dokter and Shakey Mubiru- Allan Muhalala.

Reign of Giants

Lugogo MTN Arena, May 13

Patricia Apolot vs Carina Greimel

Alex Masiko vs A. Dokter

Mubiru vs Allan Muhalala