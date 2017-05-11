Uganda: Cricket Cranes Still in Race for Biggest Event in the Game

Kampala — There is more than winning on offer for the six nations that will feature at the ICC World Cricket League (WCL) Division Three showpiece in Kampala later this month.

The best two nations of hosts Uganda, Canada, USA, Malaysia, Singapore and Oman at the May 23-31 tournament in Lugogo, Kyambogo and Entebbe are guaranteed qualification the WCL Division Two tier.

Not only that, those two nations also earn a chance to play at the 2018 ICC World Cup Qualifier due March 1 - April 4, 2018 in Bangladesh.

It means the sextet including the Cricket Cranes is three steps away from the Cricket World Cup set for May 30 - July 15, 2019 in England and Wales. "We are at an incredibly exciting stage of the Cricket World Cup 2019 Qualification process that began way back in 2013," said ICC Head of Global Development William Glenwright said of the 2017 WCL Division Three in statement on the ICC website.

"There are now just 26 teams remaining from the 83 teams which started on the road to Cricket World Cup 2019. Six of those will be competing hard in Uganda where only two teams can keep their Cricket World Cup dreams alive,"

Previously, the Cricket Cranes attempted World Cup qualification but fell short three years ago.

Having finished second behind Nepal during the 2013 WCL Div. III tournament in Bermuda, Uganda earned the ticket to play the 2014 WC Qualifier in New Zealand but finished bottom among 10 nations in the race for the lone ticket.

Further, ICC's community outreach program, Cricket for Good will conduct a coaching clinic where 60 young cricketers here will learn from the six playing nations.

According to ICC, this will be the first time a Cricket for Good event will take place at a division qualifying event.