Uganda: Bumpy Road Lies Ahead for KCCA's Rivals Next Season

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

Closest challenger: Vipers have the player quality and financial muscle to be KCCA’s main rivals next season but the Lugogo-based side possess the superior junior side and stronger institution.

Kampala — If you are to predict the future, a look at the youth would be a great place to start. So here we go: For the second season on the bounce, KCCA FC's feeder club has played the bridesmaid role in the Fufa Juniors League. Does this occasion a haunting subtext?

Hell, yes. You just had to see the unconcealed grief of KCCA soccer academy players after the brooding lament of losing a penalty shootout at the numbingly efficient hands of Soana junior team grabbed them by the root.

By seeing things through the fog of their grief, are we fixating our gaze on one side of the coin? You bet. It may not have homed in on success, but KCCA soccer academy has found an attentive audience in Mike Mutebi.

The KCCA FC first team manager has conferred a badge of honour on a number of academy graduates.

Sadat Anaku, who helped himself to a scarcely believable 27 goals as KCCA led the Fufa Juniors League's treble group by a decisive margin in the season that's just ended, won't be beating himself up for a missed penalty in the shootout against Soana for long.

The smart money is on the 16-year-old, with time, getting a sniff of first team football just like academy graduates Allan Okello and Noel Nasasira -- to mention but two -- have managed.

Its trophy cabinet might be threadbare (for now?), but there's something richly detailed and haunt-ingly beautiful about KCCA soccer academy. It took the lottery of a shootout to stop the juggernaut this past season. A blip, that is what it was. This won't be good news to the many people that are diametrically opposed to KCCA FC domination in any form and at any level.

If KCCA FC's nose for success on and off the pitch is impressive, so is the hatred it inspires. A frosty reception is what has been accorded to the club's weight of domination vis-à-vis the lethargy of chasing pack.

Mulindwa's Venoms

When a midfield masterclass from Vipers SC coupled with kamikaze defending from KCCA FC claimed the latter's unbeaten record at Phillip Omondi Stadium, a collectively heaved sigh was distinct in Lugogo.

Small wonder, Vipers are being touted as the team best placed to prick KCCA FC's bubble next season. The Venoms are not the unmitigated disaster that is SC Villa. Lawrence Mulindwa might be trigger happy, but -- unlike Ben Misagga -- he vaguely improves the backroom staff whenever he does some rejigging.

On their part, Villa keep plumbing the depths from Sam Ssimbwa to Ibrahim Kirya to Shafiq Bisaso and right through to, wait for it, Wasswa Bbosa.

Antonio Flores and Deo Sserwadda have also been guillotined by Misagga, making it five coaching casualties in two years.

Express are in worse straits. The manner in which they lost their erstwhile talismanic skipper Ibrahim Saddam Juma is something Mulindwa, fresh from spending quite a bit of money refurbishing St Mary's Stadium, cannot countenance.

Vipers may be no Villa, Express or URA for that matter, but the Venoms, efforts to - excuse the pun - detoxify their image notwithstanding, have nothing on KCCA over the long haul. Not after their junior team finished a whopping 18 points behind KCCA Soccer Academy.

Vipers' approach is not born out of calculation, or at least not primarily, but of necessity.

This does not mean they will not be competitive next season or the season after. No. It's just that KCCA has a telling head start not just when it comes to the present (there is talk of them adding soon-to-be free agent Taddeo Lwanga to the roster) but, crucially, also the future.