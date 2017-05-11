Uganda: KCCA Strength 'Is in Their Organisation Off the Pitch'

Photo: The Observer

KCCA players celebrate after scoring one of their five goals.

Kampala — "Fail to prepare and prepare to fail," goes the old adage. From observers, it seems to be one saying that KCCA have religiously considered over the past seasons to propel them to fourth league title in five seasons. Below league coaches share their views.

Wasswa Bbosa:

SC Villa and former Express coach

"In the current setting of football, it is not easy for clubs belonging to fans to compete with institutional ones. KCCA have invested a lot in the club, given their coach the freedom he requires to work and they are now reaping the benefits. They deserve all the success, it is not about luck. They have worked for it and you can see that they have also progressed to the Confederation Cup group stages. URA, Bidco and Police should also find a way to do the things KCCA does while the rest of us must focus on increasing sponsorship to bridge the gap."

Fred Kajoba:

Bright Stars coach

"All over the world, teams with money dominate. Even here in Africa - look at TP Mazembe, then the best teams in South Africa and Egypt, they all have the money. You cannot expect Bright Stars to win the title because we have no money. KCCA can have and buy the best players like Saddam Juma. They also have a very organized executive and coach doing the right things at the right time."

Matia Lule:

Express coach

"The three important aspects if you want to win are administration, preparation and the technical team. KCCA are doing all that well. When URA had the funds, they had a technical team of just three coaches and were training in Gayaza so there preparations were not all that. Imagine moving to Gayaza from Kampala everyday for training, you lose time. For KCCA, Mike (Mutebi) is working with five or six other coaches. There is division of labour. You cannot imagine (KCCA Executive Director Jennifer) Musisi being involved in team selection."

Ibrahim Kirya:

URA coach

"Their players have been working together for a few years and the team management has not changed in a while. So they have stability that is not at any of the other clubs. And if players are well facilitated and happy, they are going to perform." Asked how URA as an institutional club are any different, Kirya was less candid; "I have been here for only two months but all I can say is both institutions operate differently."

Baker Mbowa:

Proline assistant coach

"In Uganda, any club with a permanent home address will always stand higher chances of success. There are many advantages that come with having a home ground in terms of creating a tough atmosphere for the opposition and training. Just look at Onduparaka's home form.

KCCA's main challenger this season in Villa have in the past three years played in Mityana, Namboole, Nakivubo and now Masaka as 'home' grounds while Vipers have shifted from Buikwe to Kitende.