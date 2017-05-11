Uganda: South Sudanese Gunmen Attack, Kill One in Lamwo

Lamwo — Security officials in Lamwo District are investigating circumstances under which a local farmer was gunned down by suspected South Sudanese gunmen who raided Madi-Opei Sub-county on Monday night.

Bosco Okwera, 46, was shot in the head at about 9pm outside his house in Lutuku village in Lawiye Oduny Parish, about seven kilometres from the immigration offices at the Uganda-South Sudan border.

Mr Charles Okwera Obong, the Madi-Opei chairperson, confirmed the incident to Daily Monitor in an interview on Tuesday.

Mr Obong said the assailants broke the deceased's door, dragged him out of his house before they fired a bullet through his mouth.

Mr Obong said foot marks in the deceased's compound indicated about four assailants wearing army boots carried out the gruesome murder.

He suspected that the assailants could have crossed through the porous border point from Ikotos County in South Sudan's volatile Imatong State.

According to Mr Obong, preliminary reports reveal the deceased could have been killed over an affair he was allegedly having with a South Sudanese refugee woman.

He said testimonies from neighbours indicate the deceased had been having an affair with a South Sudanese businesswoman who settled in Madi-Opei Sub-county two months ago.

"We got reports that the South Sudanese woman recently went back to Ikotos County to visit her husband but she was instead chased away. Three days after she came back in Lamwo District, Okwera, whom she had been having an affair with, was killed," Mr Obong said.

Mr Obong called for more vigilance by security officials in the district saying the influx of refugees is becoming a security threat to residents.

Lamwo District police commander Eria Elopot said they have deployed personnel to investigate the motives of Okwera's killing and find out whether the attackers are Ugandans or South Sudanese.

Recently, security officials reported that some of the South Sudanese refugees entering the district are criminals assigned to spy and engage in criminal activities.

The district is a hot spot for cattle rustlers carried by south Sudanese from the neighboring Imatong state.