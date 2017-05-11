Photo: Daily Monitor

Touring. Cultural leaders and politicians from Bunyoro sub-region tour an oil well in western Uganda recently. A survey about the flow of oil in Buliisa District has started.

Buliisa — The baseline survey for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) to establish the routes of the flow lines from oil pads to the Central Processing Facility (CPF) in Buliisa District is underway.

The Buliisa District vice chairman Geoffrey Matongo, told Daily Monitor last Monday that the survey looks at feeder oil pipelines that will transport crude oil to CPF, that will eventually carry it to the refinery in Kabale Parish, Buseruka Sub-county in Hoima District and finally to an export pipeline to Tanga in Tanzania.

To ensure that the exercise succeeds, residents of Kabolwa, Serule B, and Bugoigo villages in Buliisa and Butiaba sub-counties were on May 2 sensitised about the development.

"The survey began with mass awareness campaigns last week with the nearby communities and stakeholders' contributions to ensure that the studies identify all potential impacts on people, environment and proposing ways to minimise the effects before construction works of the pipeline starts," Mr Matongo said.

During a closed-door meeting last Monday with officials from Total E&P, Eco-Consultants and RSK, Mr Matongo, said the district chairperson Mr Simon Agaba Kinene was concerned about the lack of enough land in the district, recommending that some pipelines pass through Murchison Falls National Park.

The chairperson told journalists that no human activity will be carried out in a distance of 10 metres from the pipelines. Construction of the pipeline is projected to be completed by 2020.

More than 6.5 billion barrels of crude oil reserves were discovered from about 40 per cent of the Albertine basin in Western Uganda.

Following a statement released after a meeting between district leaders and Total E&P last month, a CPF, main camp and storage location service company base will be constructed in Ngwedo Sub-county.

Daily Monitor has learnt that some residents have started erecting permanent and semi-permanent houses in Kasenyi and Kisomere villages.

More than 200 new buildings are being set up with at least every homestead erecting five structures targeting compensation when oil developments kick offs.

When contacted about the structures his constituents are erecting in the proposed CPF area, the Ngwedo Sub-county LC 3 chairman, Mr Steven Kaliisa Munange, said he thought these they were mere infrastructural developments.

EACOP commissioned an environmental and social impact study to be undertaken by RSK Environment Ltd, an international consultancy firm in partnership with ECO & Partner Consult, a local environmental consultancy firm to assess the potential effects of the project and make recommendations on how to avoid, mitigate and or minimise the effects as needed.

Oil companies

East African Crude Oil Pipeline consists of three oil and gas companies operating in Uganda including; CNOOC, Tullow Uganda Operations PTY and Total E&P.