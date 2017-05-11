Nigeria: We Were Starved, Cheated By Kogi Official - Basketball Players

The players of Overcomers Technical College, Ajaokuta, representing Kogi in the ongoing 2017 Milo Basketball Secondary School Championships zonal qualifiers, have alleged that their allowances were short-changed by the Sports Coordinator, Joseph Abah.

Some of the female players, who spoke to journalists at Confluence Stadium in Lokoja on Wednesday, accused the sports coordinator of diverting funds meant to cater for their welfare.

Otokpa Ene, one of the players, said her team did not have food to eat which saw them crumbling easily to a 12-22 defeat to Benue in the semi-finals.

According to her, the team has been facing a lot there and could not access water to take their bath except for the night rain after their first match.

The team's captain, Sherifat Abdulmaleek, lamented the unhealthy state of their accommodation, noting that mosquitoes really dealt them.

"I fainted in camp due to unhealthy rain water that we drank and there was no first aid. I was rushed to the Specialist Hospital, but unfortunately, they were on strike.

"I hope the state government will intervene in this sad and ugly incident," Ms. Abdulmaleek said.

She further alleged that her team only got N600 on Saturday before it was increased to N900 on Sunday, insisting that they received no single match allowance.

The Team's Head Coach, Saliu Topson, said the girls were starved for many days by the embattled sports coordinator who also refused to disclose the allotted funds.

Meanwhile, efforts made to get reactions from the sports coordinator on the allegations against him yielded no result as he failed to answer several calls made to his mobile telephone by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

NAN reports that Kogi emerged third in the female category of the competition after defeating their Niger counterparts by 15-14 points.

It will be recalled that Kogi's representatives emerged champions in the male and female categories in 2016 edition of the Milo Basketball Championships; a feat they failed to uphold in this edition.

(NAN)