Nigeria Appoints Another General to Lead Boko Haram War

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole counterinsurgency force in north-east Nigeria, Lucky Irabor, is now the head of the Multi-National Joint Task Force as its Field Commander, a statement from the army headquarters, Abuja, disclosed.

Mr. Irabor, a major general, is being replaced by I. Attahiru, also a major general, as the new Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, the name given by the army to its operation to defeat the Boko Haram in north-eastern Nigeria.

This posting came up as the Nigeria Army embarks on a massive restructuring of its major commanding posts and units around the country.

According to a statement released by the Director of Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, a brigadier general, the new posting was "in a bid to re-strategise the Nigerian Army".

He said a total of 147 officers have been posted into Operation LAFIYA DOLE, some Divisions, formations and training schools.

"In a posting released by the Office of the Military Secretary (Army), last week, Major General RO Yusuf, Commander, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, is now the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna, while Major General A. Oyebade, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army, will move to Army Headquarters as Chief of Logistics (COLOG)", the statement said.

"In the same vein, Major General AM Dikko has been posted from the Office of the National Security Adviser to 1 Division as GOC, while Major General I Attahiru is now the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

"Major General LEO Irabor will now move to Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), as the Field Commander. Major General PJ Dauke has been posted from 3 Division to 81 Division as GOC and Brigadier General BI Ahanotu will be Acting GOC 3 Division.

"The erstwhile Registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Brigadier General IM Yusuf will be the Acting GOC 7 Division and Brigadier General S.O. Olabanji, the Commandant of Amphibious Training School Calabar, is now the Acting GOC 8 Task Force Division.

"The GOC 81 Division, Major General EB Oyefolu, is now the Commander, Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora, while Brigadier General M.G. Ali, has been moved to Nigerian Army Special Forces School Buni Yadi, as Commandant from NATRAC.

"Similarly, Brigadier General I.M. Obot is Brigade Commander 26 Task Force Brigade, while Brigadier General AO Quadri will move from the Office of the Chief of Army Staff to 25 Task Force Brigade as Commander.

Mr. Usman said some commanders and staff officers at the Defence, Army Headquarters and Brigades are also affected by the new postings.