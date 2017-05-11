Uganda: Former SC Villa Star Mukatabala Fears for Team's All-Time Trophies Record

Kampala — SC Villa is currently the most successful club in the Uganda Premier League, with 16 titles. KCCA FC, their closest rivals, osealed their 12th triumph on Tuesday.

But the worrying statistic for the Jogoos is that they have been stuck on those 16 titles since 2004. Yet since then, KCCA have clinched the league title five times and look likeliest to win another before the Jogoos.

There is a growing sense of admission that KCCA will knock Villa off their perch in the next, say, 10 years.

Paul Mukatabala, a former Villa midfielder and coach, believes the stability at Lugogo is a major factor in KCCA's recent domination.

The club is bankrolled by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), which has ensured a steady flow of finances to the club. KCCA is also the most sponsored club, with companies like StarTimes, Prime Media and Britam Insurance injecting cash.

"Money is a major factor in football because it buys you the best players. They have the best manager around; and the players' welfare is well catered for. There is also a clear boundary between KCCA administrators and the technical team," Mukatabala observed.

KCCA also has a stable home in Lugogo. Mukatabala believes that for a club to thrive, it must have a permanent home, which helps to build the players' attachment to the club.

In the past three years, Villa has used Mityana, Namboole, Nakivubo and now Masaka as 'home' grounds.

Baker Mbowa, the former KCCA striker and coach, concurs.

"In Uganda, any club with a permanent home address will always stand higher chances of success. There are many advantages that come with having a home ground."

Villa's woes

Mukatabala, who is the Uganda Football Players' Association (UFPA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has on several occasions intervened in the skirmishes between Villa players and club management, which result from contractual misunderstandings.

"Villa signs new players at the beginning of every season. Surely, how do you expect such a club to have an identity? This season alone, they have had three coaches. Players want to play for a coach, but at Villa, they don't know who will be coaching them the following day

"Sometimes you are forced to think that Villa players are mercenaries who come, get some money and leave. It has become a vicious cycle where the club overhauls the playing staff at the beginning of every season," said Mukatabala, in a painful tone.

He also stresses that Villa fans have infiltrated the club's management structure, which has created a leadership crisis at the club.

"The club president seems to listen to rumors from fans a lot. We all know that fans act on emotion, not reason. If Villa continues like this, I see KCCA overtaking them," he added.