11 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Netball Body Cash-Strapped for Major Games

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Regina Nalujja

Kampala — The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) face a huge challenge ahead of two big tournaments.

The habitually cash-strapped federation has less than two months left to prepare the She-Pearls, the U-21 team for the Netball World Youth Cup in Gaborone, Botswana due July 8-16. Yet the senior team, She-Cranes must host the Africa Netball Championships in June.

Annet Kisomose the UNF general secretary said both engagements require over Shs760m but they have not received a single coin. "We couldn't wait for funding from National Council of Sports because we don't have enough time," told the press in Namugongo, Tuesday.

As such, 20 girls residing at Emperors Palace Hotel started training under coaches James Bogere and Imelda Nyongesa on Monday at Namboole Stadium.

The residential training will last three weeks before the girls return to school. They will then be training on weekends. Towards the trip to Gaborone, 12 will be selected for the final team.

Uganda will face hosts Botswana, Jamaica, Cook Islands and Malaysia in Pool C.

Meanwhile the She-Cranes will begin non-residential training next week as they prepare to host the sixth edition of the Africa Netball Championships due June 24-30 in Kampala.

Uganda will host the competition codenamed 'Netball Coming Home' at Lugogo Sports Complex for the first time. The She Cranes skipped the 2015 edition in Botswana as they prepared for that year's World Cup in Sydney Australia.

Kisomose called upon well-wishers to support the teams.

Uganda

Drought Lifts Power Exports to Kenya By 300%

Uganda's electricity exports to Kenya grew 300 per cent in the four months to April as drought cut the neighbouring… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.