Uganda: Netball Body Cash-Strapped for Major Games

Kampala — The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) face a huge challenge ahead of two big tournaments.

The habitually cash-strapped federation has less than two months left to prepare the She-Pearls, the U-21 team for the Netball World Youth Cup in Gaborone, Botswana due July 8-16. Yet the senior team, She-Cranes must host the Africa Netball Championships in June.

Annet Kisomose the UNF general secretary said both engagements require over Shs760m but they have not received a single coin. "We couldn't wait for funding from National Council of Sports because we don't have enough time," told the press in Namugongo, Tuesday.

As such, 20 girls residing at Emperors Palace Hotel started training under coaches James Bogere and Imelda Nyongesa on Monday at Namboole Stadium.

The residential training will last three weeks before the girls return to school. They will then be training on weekends. Towards the trip to Gaborone, 12 will be selected for the final team.

Uganda will face hosts Botswana, Jamaica, Cook Islands and Malaysia in Pool C.

Meanwhile the She-Cranes will begin non-residential training next week as they prepare to host the sixth edition of the Africa Netball Championships due June 24-30 in Kampala.

Uganda will host the competition codenamed 'Netball Coming Home' at Lugogo Sports Complex for the first time. The She Cranes skipped the 2015 edition in Botswana as they prepared for that year's World Cup in Sydney Australia.

Kisomose called upon well-wishers to support the teams.