10 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Chibok 82 - Freed Girl Makes Contact With Father

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Chibok girls recently freed by the Boko Haram.
By Omeiza Ajayi

Only one of the 82 recently 'released' Chibok girls has established contact with her parents, Vanguard has learned.

Chairman of the Chibok community in Abuja, Hosea Tsambido told Vanguard in a telephone chat Wednesday night said Mr Bulus Yehi, who resides in Lagos was able to speak with her daughter via telephone.

"Only one parent, a father, Mr Bulus Yehi, who stays in Lagos has been able to speak with her daughter on telephone", Tsambido said.

The Chibok community chairman also advised Mr Mustapha Zanna, a chief negotiator for the release of the girls to refrain from disclosing all he knows about the state of the girls in order not to put the families into further trauma.

"Government should not hold to that statement whether it comes from the girls or not. Government should do the right thing by ensuring the release of the girls, including the one said to have preferred the option of staying with her Boko Haram husband.

"Zanna should not have spilled this. It is not everything that he hears that he should come out to say. We are not saying he lied, but he should have kept it a secret. There are so many things that we have also heard but we are not speaking about them in order not to cause more trauma for the parents", he explained.

Nigeria

Govt Considers Partnering Bi-Courtney On Construction of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The federal government may have agreed to enter a funding agreement in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) deal with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.