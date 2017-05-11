11 May 2017

Uganda/Morocco: No Breather for Champions As They Head North to Rabat

By Andrew Mwanguhya

Kampala — Barely 24 hours after claiming their 12th national league title with a 2-0 victory over Lweza on Tuesday, KCCA are on the move again.

Uganda's sole representatives on the continent left for Morocco last evening ahead of Saturday's first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup group game against Fus Rabat buoyed by Tuesday's league triumph.

"I have always said it and will say it again, it is on the continent that we shall evaluate ourselves against the best," said KCCA manager Mike Mutebi before the team's departure.

"To win the championship with two matches to spare is wonderful but it is at the continent we shall gauge ourselves and Ugandan football.

"It is good our players will now go to Morocco and play without the worry of winning the league back home, but for us every game remains very important."

Mutebi named just about the same 17-man squad that has been playing most of the recent games, but notable names like skipper Denis Okot and goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan are missing.

The aforementioned duo, who also did not feature in the title wrapping game against Lweza, did not travel because they are suspended for the tie in the North West of the continent.

Douglas Kisembo, who has been in imperious form since pushing Charles Lukwago into third choice in pecking order, will again wear the gloves against Rabat. Denis Rukundo has proved himself capable in rightback position in recent times, and Mutebi will hope the youngster lives up to the stage in Okot's absence.

On the team facing fixture congestion, Mutebi refused to feel sorry for himself and his team.

"I told you from the start that we prepared for this. Our players have to expect this kind of schedule if they are to continue rubbing shoulders with the best, and we have prepared for this."

The last Ugandan club to visit Fus Rabat last year, SC Villa, were pounded 7-0. Villa won the Kampala leg 1-0.

Group A

Fus Rabat

Club Africain

Rivers United

Kampala Capital Council Authority

May 13 Fus Rabat vs KCCA

May 14 C. Africain vs Rivers

