11 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Busiika - a Rising Residential Area

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Shabibah Nakirija/Daily Monitor
Growth in the area is attributed to the recent construction of the main road
By Eric Kyama

Located 20 miles from Kampala on Gayaza Road in Wakiso District, Busiika is growing into a residential place. The chase for land in Busiika according to Mr Ssematimba Kizito, the local council chairman, has been due to the recent developments.

Ssematimba, however, credits the accelerated growth in this area to the presence of a motor sport arena and construction of the main road to the area.

He adds that the name Busiika was derived from the fact that it was in this area that sorghum used for brewing the Kabaka's local beer was roasted (okusiika).

"During the reign of Kabaka Daudi Chwa, Busiika was a place where the kabaka's local beer popularly known as tonto was brewed," Mr Ssematimba narrates. This, according to him was during the years 1910 to 1920.

Recent developments

Livingstone Ssekanjako, one of the residents who has stayed in Busiika for quite a while, says unlike 20 years ago, Busiika has today had developments such as the construction of the main road to the area. The main road, he says, opened up the area to the rest of Uganda bringing in people from different parts of the country. He also attributes the increase in business in the area to the construction of the main road.

The motorsport arena is also another recent improvement in the area which according to Ssematimba, could have accelerated development in the area. A brick factory (Unique Clay Factory), is another development. "People, especially the youth, have been employed," says Ssematimba.

Security

"Insecurity has been a problem, and still is," says Moses Kakembo, a resident, adding that there have been quite a number of robberies in the area. The local council chairman, however, dismisses this saying the area is very much secure, although there are some few incidences of crime.

Cost of land

The cost of land according to Ssematimba ranges from between Shs25m-Shs40m for an acre with a land title. A 50 by 100 feet plot of land with a title ranges from between Shs8m-Shs13m, while that without a title ranges from Shs5m-Shs7m.

Origin

Busiika's history, like many other places, involves Buganda Kingdom. For example, the name Busiika was derived from the fact that it was where sorghum used for brewing the Kabaka's local beer was roasted (kusiika).

