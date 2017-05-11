Uganda: Too Close to Call in Copa Coca-Cola As Minnows Dare Giant Schools

Kampala — Four days into the 25th edition of the Copa Coca-Cola schools football today in Masaka and the stakes are at their highest.

The gap between the lesser schools and the traditional giants has narrowed over time leading to a few upsets so far. Giants like Kimanya and Masaka SSS have been forced to kiss the floor by new entrants.

That said title favourites Old Kampala, Kibuli, St Julian, Kitende and Buddo SSS remain in cruise control.

"We have had a slow start but soon we are going to improve as the tournament goes on. We want to win the trophy at home, Masaka SSS coach Simon Mugerwa said after his side struggled to beat Yale High 1-0 on Tuesday.

At the official launching ceremony on Tuesday at Masaka Recreation Ground, the organisers were impressed by the level of competition and discipline so far exhibited by the 58 schools in the tourney.

"We are highly indebted to sponsors Coca Cola, for helping our children right from grassroots getting their talents exposed," Dinah Nyago, chairperson Secondary schools revealed.

Copa coca-cola tournament

Selected matches today

Masaka SSS vs Kamwenga

Panyandoli vs Jipra

Mulusa vs Waggwa SSS

Gombe SSS vs Kasese

Kitende vs Nakaseke

Green Hill vs St Julian

*Tournament started on May 6 and ends 20th.