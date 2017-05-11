Liberian Reggae Icon Launches Latest Album

Hundreds of lovers of reggae music are expected to be thrilled on Bob Marley Day, 11 May while Liberia's Reggae Icon Benjamin Sailley "CKA" Rasta Action launches his latest album titled: "Baby Am Sorry".

The Manager of Rasta Action, Madam Romania Sailley, made the disclosure on 10 May when she spoke to reporters in Monrovia. The event is venue at the Sun Rise Beach situated on Randall Street, Central Monrovia.

Madam Sailley says during the launching, Rasta Action will perform several of his latest songs including "Let's Unite (Dewolama), Serious, and LeeteSia". She told reporters that on Wednesday that there will also be other top Liberian reggae artists to perform alongside Rasta Action including A. B. Swary, Black Lion, Jah Rock, RastaSilver, Ras Israel, Rasta Black, the Roots, Emanda B. and Ras Rika.

She adds that the launch is being held under the sponsorship of the One People Rasta Foundation. Madam Sailley says in order to encourage Liberian reggae lovers to grace the ceremony; the management team of the Liberian Artists have decided to charge LRD100 for ordinary and USD5.00 for patrons.

She has called on all Liberians to converge at the Sun Rise Beach to support the endeavor of Rasta Action. The gate is expected to be opened at 12pm. Madam Sailley concludes that all sounds at the launching will be provided by the Sweet Melody Band of Monrovia.