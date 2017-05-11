Rwanda: Tigo Rwanda Rolls Out 4G Roaming Services

Tigo Rwanda has launched the first 4G roaming service, which allows visitors to Rwanda to stay connected via 4G LTE Internet while roaming on the network.

The new service is expected to provide visitors from abroad with a better roaming experience and faster data roaming speeds while in the country.

Announcing the 4G Roaming service, Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, Tigo Rwanda Chief Commercial Officer said: "Since the successful introduction of the strategy to boost Rwanda's presence in hosting international conferences and events, we are seeing an increasing number of visitors coming in to roam on the Tigo network.

He added that with this new service, visitors, including business people and tourists, can now keep their mobile lines open and use the best data roaming service available in the country.

This innovation brought by Tigo comes after Korea Telecom Rwanda Networks (KTRN) announced that the 4G LTE subscriber base grew more than 200% in 2016 compared to the previous year.

According to KTRN, 4G network coverage will be extended across the country this year with coverage expected to reach 92%.

In September 2015 Tigo Rwanda became the first Telcom in Rwanda to deliver 4G service on mobile.

"We want visitors to Rwanda to feel at home on the Tigo network and the 4G technology partnership with KTRN allows us to provide a broadband experience equal to what they can get at home in terms of speed," Agyapong, added.

Currently, Tigo Rwanda has over 3 million customers and has invested over US $310 million from 2009 to date. Tigo Rwanda provides 4G LTE on mobile for both prepaid and post-paid customers.

Tigo Rwanda was awarded as the 'Most Innovative Service' at Africa Com 2014, for international mobile money transfers with integrated currency conversion between Tigo Rwanda and Tigo.

In 2016, the company became the first telecom operator in Africa to sign the Connected Women Commitment Initiative.