While others a singing to impress and gain fame, a Lilongwe based Gospel Musician Bright Madela has taken a step further to use his talent in dealing with issues that affect Children in the country.

Listening to his new single"Asafele kudondo" one can easily say, yeah! The artist is matured enough and knows what he is doing thus giving thirsty to press a repeat button and keep the ear wide open to enjoy the lyrics, indeed the song is unique.

In the song Madela who is also a producer is making it a point that children have right to education and he is encouraging parents and guardians to refrain from engaging children in several activities instead of sending them to school.

Madela said it is very pathetic to note that instead of Sending Children to access education some parents and guardians are giving away their children's into marriages as a way of poverty alleviation.

"Basically the song is advising and fighting against the reckless behavior and treatment that children are exposed to," He said

He added "Children are not our slaves and money making machines nor our relief when we are in trouble but they are the future of this great nation therefore we need to teach and build them spiritually and intellectually, let us send them to school even when things seem to be shattering in our families,".

A lyric goes "Samalani mwana ndi wamng'ono uyu mama, tsogolo la mawa ndi lomweli, Malawi wa mawa ndiyemweyu! Mwana afunika ku sukulu osati katiye ku munda, mwana afunika ku sukulu, Samalani khasu muzalifuna"

"Musamponyere ku banja mwanayu ngwakhanda mungamulaule mwana sanakhwime, Musamponyere ku banja mwanayu ngwakhanda,musamugulitse mwana posaka ndalama, muteteze moyo wake kuposa chuma, mukaphunzitsa mwana wamkazi mwaphunzitsa mayi Malawi,mukateteza mwana wamamuna mwateteza bambo Malawi!.

Madela said Malawians should expect well composed songs of substance from him.

"I am trying to make different music, I want to bring music that will teach, preach, entertain and give hope but in a traditional way," he said

The single has been produced at the kings of string records in Lilongwe.

Despite its availability on various social media platforms, the song is ready for downloads on http://malusomusic.com/download-song/606

Madela has two albums is his credit including "Niyamika" which was released in 2009 and "Lesa muwalise njira yandi" released in 2015.