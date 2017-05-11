Despite the potential of technology in developing the continent, shortage of adequate skills across the continent has been cited as an impediment towards this undertaking.

At the ongoing Transform Africa Summit in Kigali, experts said that oftentimes, countries lack the right skills set to mainstream ICTs in their development agendas.

Among the options floated by experts include inviting and partnering with higher learning institutions that offer the latest skills in ICT.

Gabonese Minister of Digital Economy and Post Office,Alain-Claude Bilie, said that on top of partnering with global top-notch institutions of higher learning, countries should also invest in strengthening domestic ones.

This will in the long run serve to overhaul some of the outdated curricula being used by African countries when building ICT skills.

Dr. Takao Toda, the Vice President for Japan International Cooperation Agency said that it was time to review basic education curriculum to ensure that learners are better prepared when they join tertiary institutions.

He also suggested Pan-African high education centres which to develop skills relevant to the African continent.

Jared Cohon, the President Emeritus and Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University said that partnerships between governments and higher learning institutions can serve to reduce the skills gaps at affordable cost.

Amadou Daffe the CEO of Gebeya, a firm that seeks to provide marketplace for top IT talent said that the continued contracting and outsourcing of jobs to people from outside the continent has made it difficult to develop internal skills.

"We still continue to bring in expatriates to take on jobs that Africans can handle. It is hard to develop the skills if we keep giving away jobs that our people can do," he said.

He advocated for the use of African corporations to incubate and develop skills across the continent.

He said this would see the continent increase available relevant and practical skills across various aspects

Thierry Zomahoun the Chief executive of the Next Einstein Forum noted the importance of being forward thinking and future oriented in skills and capacity development.