Rwanda: UN Women Executive Director Visits Isange One Stop Centre

The Under-Secretary General United Nations and UN Women Executive Director, Dr. Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka, on Wednesday, visited Isange One Stop Centre located at Kacyiru District Hospital, where she witnessed its impact in fighting gender based violence and child abuse.

She was accompanied by the UN Women Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Izeduwa Derex Briggs and Fatau Lo, the UN Women Country Representative.

She was received at Isange by Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr. Daniel Nyamwasa and the director of Isange centres, Supt. Shafiga Murebwayire.

Supt. Murebwayire briefed her on how Isange functions, partners, its scale-up to the current 45 centres across the country to extend free medical, legal and psycho-socio support closer to the people.

In her message, the UN Women Executive Director, said: "Thank you for good work."