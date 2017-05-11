Convicted killer and former African National Congress Youth League regional leader Patrick Wisani will be sentenced in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday for the murder of his girlfriend.

On November 21, 2016, the court found him guilty of killing Nosipho Mandleleni in their Yeoville home in 2015.At his last court appearance, Judge Ismail Mohamed said Wisani had beaten Mandleleni like a slave master would beat his slaves."This was not two people arguing and someone punched with a fist."

Wisani's lawyer, Corne Kriel, agreed that it was a vicious attack, but without the intention to commit murder. He asked for a minimum sentence of 15 years, part of which should be suspended.

"He should not be thrown away as worthless and not be given any hope. He is still young and can be rehabilitated," Kriel said at the time.

Prosecutor Faghre Mohamed argued for a minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

"The pictures of the deceased before the court show the brutality of this act. The deceased must have endured excruciating pain."

Wisani was heartless for allowing her to bleed to death; he was arrogant and had intimidated witnesses, he said.

