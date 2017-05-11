11 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ex-ANCYL Leader to Be Sentenced for Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

Convicted killer and former African National Congress Youth League regional leader Patrick Wisani will be sentenced in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday for the murder of his girlfriend.

On November 21, 2016, the court found him guilty of killing Nosipho Mandleleni in their Yeoville home in 2015.At his last court appearance, Judge Ismail Mohamed said Wisani had beaten Mandleleni like a slave master would beat his slaves."This was not two people arguing and someone punched with a fist."

Wisani's lawyer, Corne Kriel, agreed that it was a vicious attack, but without the intention to commit murder. He asked for a minimum sentence of 15 years, part of which should be suspended.

"He should not be thrown away as worthless and not be given any hope. He is still young and can be rehabilitated," Kriel said at the time.

Prosecutor Faghre Mohamed argued for a minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

"The pictures of the deceased before the court show the brutality of this act. The deceased must have endured excruciating pain."

Wisani was heartless for allowing her to bleed to death; he was arrogant and had intimidated witnesses, he said.

News24

South Africa

Women Have Always Been Ready to Lead - Molewa

It would be a mistake for two women to be pitted against each other in the ANC's succession, said ANC International… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.