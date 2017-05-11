Rwanda: Two Soldiers Arrested Over Man's Shooting

Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) has arrested two soldiers for allegedly shooting a man.

According to acting Defence and Military spokesperson, Lt Col René Ngendahimana, the incident took place on Wednesday morning when a man identified as Ivan Ntivuguruzwa, in his 30s, was shot dead in Gikondo suburb, Kicukiro district.

"It is true, it (the shooting) happened at night around 1: am in Gikondo when one of the two soldiers who were on duty in the area shot dead a man. We are yet to establish the motive behind the shooting and we have immediately launched investigations as the two are being held for further investigations by the military prosecution," said Ndendahimana.

The names of the arrested soldiers were not revealed.

It is alleged that the victim was a businessman running a bar in the area but Ngendahimana gave no more details so as not to interfere with ongoing investigations.

He however said that the army condemns whoever gets involved in indiscipline, adding that shooting anyone was against the core values and discipline of the army.

He added that such incidents occur due to various reasons; including accidents, negligence or mistakes, adding that measures are always taken so that such incidents are prevented.

Lt. Col. Ngendahimana said the army condoles with the family of the bereaved.