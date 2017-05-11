10 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: UPND to Mark Hichilema's 30th Day in Jail With Street Protest

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

The opposition UPND will mark 30 days of its leader Hakainde Hichilema's jail term with a street protest in the capital Lusaka.

UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka has written Lusaka Province Police commissioner Nelson Phiri notifying him of their intentions to hold a peaceful protest to mark a month of Hakainde Hichilema's incarceration.

"Notice of intention to have a peaceful demonstration. We, the United Party for National Development and as enshrined in the Public Order Act would like to notify your valued office that we intend to hold a peaceful protest match in remembrance of the brutal attack on our President's residence on the 10th of April 2017 and also his one month in detention," stated Katuka's letter dated May 10.

Katuka says about 200 party members are expected to take to the street with the protest expected to start from the UPND secretariat along 83A Street between 10 to 12 hours on Thursday, May 18th May 2017.

Zambia

State Says Hichilema Traffic Case to be Withdrawn

The State has ceded some ground in the Hakainde Hichilema court wars by entering a nolle prosequi in the obstruction of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.