The opposition UPND will mark 30 days of its leader Hakainde Hichilema's jail term with a street protest in the capital Lusaka.

UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka has written Lusaka Province Police commissioner Nelson Phiri notifying him of their intentions to hold a peaceful protest to mark a month of Hakainde Hichilema's incarceration.

"Notice of intention to have a peaceful demonstration. We, the United Party for National Development and as enshrined in the Public Order Act would like to notify your valued office that we intend to hold a peaceful protest match in remembrance of the brutal attack on our President's residence on the 10th of April 2017 and also his one month in detention," stated Katuka's letter dated May 10.

Katuka says about 200 party members are expected to take to the street with the protest expected to start from the UPND secretariat along 83A Street between 10 to 12 hours on Thursday, May 18th May 2017.