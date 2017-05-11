10 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: State Enters Nolle in Hichilema Traffic Charge

By Peter Adamu

The State has ceded some ground in the Hakainde Hichilema court wars by entering a nolle prosequi in the obstruction of the Presidential motorcade case.

When the matter came up before Magistrate Greenwell Malumani state advocate Gamaliel Zimba informed the court the Director of Public Prosecution had issued instructions that the case be withdrawn.

A nolle prosequi can be issued by the state at any time discharging an accused person usually due to insufficient evidence or any circumstances the office of the DPP may deem fit.

The case can however be re-instated in the light of fresh evidence.

However, Hichilema is still in court on the treason charge that comes up on Thursday before Magistrate David Simusamba.

The court will rule on the efficacy of the treason charge and also guide on the certificate of committal of Hichilema's treason case that is being challenged by his legal team.

