11 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Africa: Smart Africa Summit Mulls a Sustainable Financing Mechanism

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Mwai

The Smart Africa Alliance is considering a sustainable financing mechanism for its operations and the programmes it supports.

The alliance, which was set up in 2013 following the inaugural Transform Africa Summit, has in previous years depended on contributions by members.

However, countries did not have stipulated contributions.

Dr Hamadoun Toure, the executive secretary of Smart Africa Alliance, said during the board meeting of the alliance in Kigali yesterday that the issue of a financing mechanism will feature prominently.

Among the sources of funding is a newly-introduced membership fee of $50,000. The alliance also collects membership fees from the private sector.

Toure said they were looking at creating additional revenue streams from services that could see them operate on a business model.

"Presently, all operational costs have been met but we are also looking into ways to get revenue from services that could see us be self-sustained. We are looking at ways of collecting revenue from services that we might be offering to members," he said.

This could reduce the vulnerability of the organisation in the event membership contributions are not forthcoming due to tough economic conditions.

Some of the revenue sources include attendance fees for summits.

Toure said, as of December last year, the organisation had collected about $1.8 million which was allocated to expenditure such as scholarship fund.

According to a report presented to the Smart Africa board in January, Rwanda had contributed about $0.8 million and private sector $779,873.

The scholarship fund raised $1.1 million in contributions from Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali, Rwanda, South Sudan and International Telecommunications Union.

Partnership

The alliance is keen on attracting investments worth $300 billion in the African ICT sector by 2020.

Toure said among the areas they seek involvement of the private sector are infrastructure development in sectors such as fibre networks, and data centres satellite connectivity.

"We would also like to have the private sector and other partners to come in content development and capacity building," he said.

African entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa, the founder of Econet, said public partnership with the private sector will require both parties to listen to each other to build practical ecosystem.

Masiyiwa said Africa's demographics make the continent ideal and attractive for investment with promising returns.

Nikolay Nikiforov, the Russian minister of telecom and mass communications, said from his country's experience, an increase of private sector players would present healthy competition, improved services and alternatives for governments.

Africa

Rwandan President Says ICT Should Unite Us, Not Deepen Divides

President Paul Kagame has said that the transformation of the African continent through ICT ought to be inclusive and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.