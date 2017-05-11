Zambia: Traditional Leader Claims State Operatives Attempted to Use Him to Eliminate Hichilema

A senior traditional leader in Southern Province has made glaring allegations claiming a state operative attempted to supply a poisonous substance through him to eliminate opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people alleges State agents have been trailing him after they realised he is one of the prominent figures attending court sessions for incarcerated Hichilema who is charged with treason.

Hichilema has been remanded in custody for close to a month now.

Chief Mukuni claims the operatives have extended their sniffing to his counterpart chief Hamusonde who is a relation of Hichilema.

"Last week, they sent a young lady who is Tonga speaking to seemingly make it look tribal. The lady said she was a businesswoman who had been sent by some people in Malawi to deliver something to me so that I can give Hichilema's wife who was in turn to give Hichilema in prison a night before he attends court.

"I realised that whatever was to be given was poison. This was to make it look as if I and his wife did kill him [Hichilema]," he claims in an interview with The Mast.

Chief Mukuni said he realised he was dealing with a state agent when he escorted her to the car and later called her because only the child answered.

Both Hichilema and his wife Mutinta have made similar allegations accusing the PF government of ulterior motives.

But the government has consistently dismissed the allegations saying what was happening to Hichilema was as a result of failure to respect the law.

Observers have also condemned Hichilema's prosecution as politically motivated.