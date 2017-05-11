Malawi: Taxi Driver Gets 14 Years for Robbing Passenger

Machinga — The Machinga First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced Harry Mtondo, 38, a Liwonde based taxi driver to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty of robbing a young man of cash and valuable electronic gadgets.

Mtondo, who was charged with robbery with violence stole K155,000, an HP laptop and an Android Tablet all valued at K760,000, from Madalitso Tseka who was travelling from Liwonde to Dedza.

The court heard through Police Prosecutor, Sub Inspector, Ezekiel Kalunga on 4 May that Mtondo connived with two other men and manhandled Tseka in a barbaric way, tying his hands and private parts and gagging his mouth with a stone to silence him on February 22 in the evening.

According to Kalunga, Mtondo offered to take Tseka in his Toyota Ipsum to Dedza at K3,500 but later the taxi driver connived with two other accomplices who tore the passenger's clothes, drove him in the opposite direction and robbed him of his valuables.

Tseka was later dumped on the Zomba -Liwonde Road unconscious and was later picked by passersby who took him to Machinga District Hospital where he was admitted and gained conscious after two days.

According to the police, the victim presented a police statement at Liwonde Police Post on February 24 and police started a search till they arrested Mtondo at the taxi rank.

Though Mtondo pleaded guilty, Kalunga asked the court to give him a stiff penalty saying robbery with violence is a serious offence that needs no leniency adding that the other two accomplices are also still at large such that all the stolen items were never recovered.

Passing his judgment, First Grade Magistrate, Jones Masula said Mtondo demonstrated a behavior that had tarnished the reputation of fellow taxi drivers in Liwonde Township and beyond and he subsequently slapped him with 14 years IHL.

Mtondo comes from Kumbani Village in Traditional Authority Sitola's area in Machinga.