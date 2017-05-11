10 May 2017

South Africa: Police Still Searching for Mom Who Left Baby in Mall Toilet

Police are still trying to identify the mother of a baby girl who was abandoned in a toilet at the Key West Shopping Centre in Krugersdorp.

The baby was still receiving treatment at the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital, police spokesperson Sergeant Tshepiso Mashele said on Wednesday.

Social workers, hospital staff and the investigating officer were trying to ensure she had a home when discharged.

Shoppers found the baby on Friday morning, the centre's marketing manager Michelle Papastefanou said at the time. ER24 paramedics took her to hospital, where staff had named her Hope because she received help from people when it seemed as if all hope was lost.

The baby was healthy and weighed 2.5kg. Police opened a case of child abandonment against the woman, presumably the mother, who left the baby in the toilet. The woman's identity had not been confirmed yet, but police and Fidelity Security Services were investigating.

Key West Centre Management was hosting a collection drive for baby products, clothing, blankets, and toys. Anyone wanting to help could drop off goods at the mall's management offices or its information desk before May 17.

