Chikwawa — Chikwawa District Youth Office has been hit by low funding and has since called for stakeholders' intervention in order to uplift service delivery in the district.

The revelation comes at a time when government and other stakeholders are fighting for quality service delivery to the youths who make up a larger percentage of the country's population.

According to the District Youth Officer, Chigonjetso Chiromo, his office is receiving little funding which instead of going towards activities meant for the youth in the district, the money is used for office operations.

Speaking during Youth and Sports Technical Working Committee Meeting held on Tuesday in the district with support from the Sustainable Rural Growth and Development Initiative (SRGDI), Chiromo said there was need for various stakeholders to join hands with his office by supporting programs of their interest implemented under his office.

"For example in the 2017/2018 fiscal year my office expects to get K5.3 million. The figure might be huge but you can agree with me that it can be very difficult to use that particular money for the whole year. As an office we have various programs that need to reach our youths out there but instead we only implement very few activities," said Chiromo.

He added that the amount would only be used to pay water and electricity bills on top of maintaining the office vehicle which consumes about K1.5 million with fuel taking about K1 million minus water and electricity bills.

He urged organizations that were implementing youth related activities in the district to put an extra gear in as far as boosting financial status of the youths was concerned adding that it was worrisome that up to now the district had no youth centre, a thing he said was blocking most youths in the district from accessing various services.

On her part, Judith Chisi Pangani, Projects Coordinator for the Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (CAVWOC) said it was sad that the DYO's office was being under-funded saying such a situation would likely prevent the office from giving good services to the youths in the district.

"It's sad that the office of the DYO is allocated little funds because that will definitely deny other youths especially in hard-to-reach areas from accessing the services. It is my plea that fellow stakeholders should write more proposals that will help access funds and be able to cover the gaps where government cannot," said Pangani.

John Nkhwazi, Executive Director for Tiyamike Youth Organization in the district said there was a need for collaborative efforts to help enhance provision of youth related services in the district observing that it was disappointing to note that the funds channeled to the mother office were mostly used for office operations and not reaching out to the youths in the field.

Nkhwazi said the little resources also affected the way youth related meetings were conducted in the district attributing the scenario to failure by most players in the field to understand youth issues within the district.

Chikwawa District Youth Office works hand in hand with over 175 Youth Groups in the district.