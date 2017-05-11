10 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: How South Africa's Violent Notion of Masculinity Harms Us All

analysis By Rebecca Davis

A glance at the court roll for Wednesday, May 10, 2017 reveals - for the thousandth time - that something is very, very wrong in South Africa. Across the country, across race, age, and class groups, an epidemic of male-perpetrated violence is taking place daily. Its victims include women and children, but they are predominantly other men. The time for a national conversation about how to disentangle masculinity from violence is long overdue. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 was an average day in South Africa.

On that day, a 22-year-old man made his first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. Until recently, he was an assistant boarding master at Parktown Boys High School, and also a water polo coach. He is described as a former "star water polo player" at the school, and a "popular staff member". After surveillance footage emerged of the man allegedly fondling the genitals of a Grade 10 pupil, other pupils have come forward with damning accusations against him.

He now faces charges of having sexually assaulted at least 20 male pupils and raped one.

Just down the road on the same day, in the Johannesburg High Court, the murder trial of George Barkhuizen...

