Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta Heads to London for Forum On Somalia

President Uhuru Kenyatta travelled to the United Kingdom on Wednesday to attend the third London Conference on Somalia.

The conference will focus on accelerating the progress of security reforms in Somalia, build on the international response to the ongoing drought and humanitarian crisis, and agree on the new international partnership needed to keep the Horn of Africa nation on course for peace and prosperity.

State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu said previous conferences were held in 2012 and 2013.

Mr Esipisu said the 2012 conference focused on the causes of instability in Somalia as well as famine, refugees, piracy and terrorism.

At the conference, the international community agreed to inject new momentum into the political process to strengthen the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) and help Somalia develop its own security forces to build stability at the local level.

After the London conference, President Kenyatta will head to Beijing, China, to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

The plane carrying the President and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta departed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 9am.

They were seen off at the airport by Deputy President William Ruto, Cabinet secretaries Joseph Nkaissery and Charles Keter, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Samson Mwathethe and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, among other senior government officials.