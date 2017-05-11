10 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 65 000 People Apply for 1 500 JMPD Jobs - IFP Blames Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

The fact that 65 000 people applied for 1 500 Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) trainee positions shows the youth are desperate for decent jobs, the Inkatha Freedom Party said on Wednesday.

Unemployment figures would continue rising if government continued to ignore its responsibility toward South Africans, in particular the youth, national chairperson Blessed Gwala said in a statement.

Youth unemployment could result in crime and drug and alcohol abuse.

"Why are they being told that they are future leaders of the country while they languish in abject poverty and share a crowded house with their parents? It will be difficult, if not impossible for our youth to take on responsible positions if they are left without hope at this age," Gwala said.

The IFP believed the private, government, and education sectors needed to collaborate to determine what knowledge and skills young people should be taught to find rewarding work.

News24

South Africa

Transport Minister Defends Talking Politics At Children's Funerals

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says there was nothing wrong with him criticising former president FW de Klerk at the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.