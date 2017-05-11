Sudan: Cholera Infections Ease As Treatment Programme Begins in Sudan's El Gezira

El Gezira — The number of new cholera cases has reportedly eased in villages in Sudan's El Gezira state, since a health team began aid and treatment last Saturday.

Journalist El Tahir Ishag El Doma told Radio Dabanga that at least six people died and 70 were infected with cholera at Teiba and Awlad Nasir villages in El Gezira since April 30.

"Four of the deaths occurred prior to May 5. The health authorities arrived in the village on the May 6th and began aid and treatment." El Doma reports that no new cases have been registered in the villages for two days, and that the rest of those infected have recovered.

Awlad Nasr village witnessed two deaths on Tuesday.

Cholera claims Justice Party leader

The head of Justice Party in White Nile state, Seifeldin Siddig, has reportedly died of cholera which is ravaging the state. A programme of isolation is under way, as it is suspected the cholera entered the state via refugees from South Sudan.

The authorities have isolated the cholera patients at the centre of treatment at the Maaz Bin Jabal School in Rabak.

The school's treatment centre has received 50 cases from areas of El Malaha, Um Fora, El Hilla El Jadeeda, Rabak, Asalaya, Squares (27 and 22) and El Rawashda village since it opened on Friday.

The head of environmental health department of Rabak, Moataz Makeen, told Radio Dabanga that there have been 87 cholera cases, including the death of an elderly man.

A medical source said that on Monday, there were 12 new cases at Teiba area south of El Gezira.

The source pointed out that the disease has spread from Um Jar to Rabak.