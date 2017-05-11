Botswana: Govt Considers Cameras to Enforce Traffic Laws

Rasesa — Government may consider installing cameras on roads to curb speeding and to enforce road traffic laws, says Minister of Transport and Communications, Mr Kitso Mokaila.

Launching road safety week in Rasesa on May 8, Mr Mokaila said many drivers were aware of the areas where police usually mounted their speed traps and simply reduced their speed in the areas.

He added that road safety was the responsibility of all and urged all to exercise precaution whenever they were on the road.

The ministry was launching the 4th United Nations Global Road Safety Week with focus on speed management, and what could be done to address this key risk factor for road traffic deaths and injuries.

Mr Mokaila said speeding was a serious challenge that caused road accidents and deaths.

Mr Mokaila emphasised that speed management was the only way to deal with the challenge of speeding, and urged the police service to tackle the challenge.

"Batswana should be safe on the roads, and if there is need for us to close dangerous roads to curb road accidents we will do so to safeguard the lives of people."

Minister Mokaila also emphasised the importance of being alert when driving, and urged Batswana to drive safely at all times.

Giving objectives of the launch, World Health Organisation representative, Dr Martins Ovberedjo said road safety week was meant to stress the importance of strengthening the enforcement of speed management measures.

He said the measures included building or modifying roads to include features that slow traffic such as roundabouts, traffic circles and speed bumps.

"This also includes establishing speed limits appropriate to the function of each road or particular portions of roads as the need may be and raising awareness about the dangers of speeding," he said.

He added that enforcing speed limits through the use of manual and automated controls and installing in-vehicle technologies in new cars such as intelligent speed assistance and autonomous emergency braking.

Dr Ovberedjo added that the UN Global Road Safety week provided a unique opportunity for advocacy, public education and social mobilisation and contributed to the achievement of road safety related sustainable development goals.

"It reminds governments and other stakeholders including communities and individuals that we have a responsibility for road safety."

Giving an overview of activities during the Global Road Safety Week, the director of traffic, Senior Assistant Commissioner Katholo Mosimanegape said they had several activities which would be carried out across the country.

He noted that they have already begun with setting up speed traps from Ramatlabama to Ramokgwebana in an effort to enforce road traffic rules.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Mosimanegape also called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to curb road accidents.

He added that the police would be on the roads while the Department of Road Transport and Safety would carry out educational campaigns while the MVA Fund would do road shows to sensitise drivers about the importance of road safety.

He added that the Roads Department would assess the state of roads, and where necessary, mount new road signs and speed bumps.

Giving a vote of thanks, Rasesa ward councillor, Mr Daniel Molokwe thanked the minister and the ministry for launching the road safety week in their village.

He said it was important that drivers and the community be sensitised on the dangers of speeding.

Source : BOPA