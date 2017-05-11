10 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Eight Dead in Renewed South Darfur Tribal Violence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Buram — Sudanese regular troops have been deployed to separate Habbaniya and Salamat tribesmen at Um Maraheek in Buram locality, South Darfur, after eight people have died in renewed clashes following new incidents of cattle theft.

The situation in the locality has been tense since at least 11 people were killed and 17 others wounded in a gunfight between cattle thieves and a search party at El Nadeef, not far from the town of Buram on April 30.

The South Darfur police chief, Maj. Gen. Balla El Hussein, told reporters in the state capital of Nyala in South Darfur on April 29 that 'buffer troops' had been sent in to separate the warring parties.

New clashes

Witnesses reported that calm had returned to the area, however new reports reaching Radio Dabanga say that at least eight people were killed, and 18 others injured in the new clashes on Monday, which followed further incidents of cattle theft.

The acting Deputy Governor of South Darfur, Ahmed Sabeel announced in statements to the press the arrival of regular forces to the scene of the new confrontations to separate the parties. He said that "there are no gatherings or harassment anymore".

Yesterday, Sabeel announced the formation of a committee headed by the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council and a number of heads of native administrations that will arrive to the area to calm the situation and act to address the problem between the parties.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Issues Republican Decree Approving Employment Structure of General Prosecution

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday issued a republican decree approving the employment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.