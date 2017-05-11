Sudan: Eight Dead in Renewed South Darfur Tribal Violence

Buram — Sudanese regular troops have been deployed to separate Habbaniya and Salamat tribesmen at Um Maraheek in Buram locality, South Darfur, after eight people have died in renewed clashes following new incidents of cattle theft.

The situation in the locality has been tense since at least 11 people were killed and 17 others wounded in a gunfight between cattle thieves and a search party at El Nadeef, not far from the town of Buram on April 30.

The South Darfur police chief, Maj. Gen. Balla El Hussein, told reporters in the state capital of Nyala in South Darfur on April 29 that 'buffer troops' had been sent in to separate the warring parties.

New clashes

Witnesses reported that calm had returned to the area, however new reports reaching Radio Dabanga say that at least eight people were killed, and 18 others injured in the new clashes on Monday, which followed further incidents of cattle theft.

The acting Deputy Governor of South Darfur, Ahmed Sabeel announced in statements to the press the arrival of regular forces to the scene of the new confrontations to separate the parties. He said that "there are no gatherings or harassment anymore".

Yesterday, Sabeel announced the formation of a committee headed by the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council and a number of heads of native administrations that will arrive to the area to calm the situation and act to address the problem between the parties.