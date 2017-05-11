Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Rehabilitation of Rural Hospitals

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, Wednesday received at the Guest House the Minister of Health, Bahar Idris Abu-Garda, who gave a detailed report on the rehabilitation of the rural hospitals.

The minister said in a press statement that the next week will witness completion of arrangement to provide finance for the coming stage which includes rehabilitation of 207 rural hospitals via the Commercial Agricultural Bank.

He said that the rural hospital's program includes the rehabilitation of 407 hospitals in all states, establishment of new establishments, rehabilitation of buildings and providing medical cadres and equipments.