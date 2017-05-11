10 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: MP Arrested After Clash With West Kordofan Governor

El Fula — West Kordofan Member of Parliament Ahmad Salih Salouha was arrested by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in El Fula on Tuesday, following a sharp dispute with the state's Governor Abdelgasim El Amin Baraka.

An activist from El Fula told Radio Dabanga that the governor formed a Parliamentary Committee from El Farareen to elect a chieftain for the Misseriya El Humr tribe.

He said that after extensive consultations, the committee, which was chaired by MP Salouha, managed to choose a chieftain for the tribe and tasked MP Salouha, to inform the governor of its decision.

However, the governor reportedly rejected the committee's decision, and refused to appoint the recommended candidate as chieftain.

A heated discussion ensued between the MP and the governor, which prompted the Governor Baraka to instruct the NISS to arrest the MP Salouha.

