10 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Affirms Government Keenness to Provide Services and to Stablish Roads

Um-Ushara, North Kordofan — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has affirmed the state keenness to provide services for the citizens and to link all parts of Sudan with roads and communications.

This came in his address Wednesday evening to a mass rally at Um-Ushara area, Um-Rawaba Locality in North Kordofan State to mark the graduation of 300 Holy Quran recitors at Abu-Azza Khalawi (Quranic classes).

President Al-Bashir has praised the efforts of the Sufi sects in expanding the recitation of the Holy Quran, the teaching of the Quranic sciences and disseminating the religious values in the societies.

He pledged to visit Um-Rawaba Locality shortly to inaugurate a number of services and development projects.

