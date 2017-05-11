Kampala — In their annual report for 2016 on the human rights situation in South Kordofan and Blue Nile States, the Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO*) lists a litany of individual incidents and structural abuses that continue to plague the Two Areas.

The report lists details of arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, sexual violence, and other violations

It highlights the trial and court ordeal of Christian Pastors and activists (three Sudanese and a Czech) who were detained for months, ultimately and put on trial in Khartoum for espionage, and given long sentences. The Czech has since been released, but his co-accused remain in prison.

It also discusses the trial in Blue Nile state of members of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) who were convicted for their part in clashes with government forces in Ed Damazin in 2011. Most of those convicted were released following a Presidential Amnesty in October 2016.

Recommendations

In their recommendations at the conclusion of the report, HUDO urges both the Sudanese government and the SPLA-N to maintain the ceasefire and to implement genuine cessation of hostilities in order to stop violence with its consequences.

The organisation also urges the government "to lift the state of emergency imposed on South Kordofan and Blue Nile states; to amend the laws which permit security agencies like NISS and RSF to act with impunity and allow the rule of law to prevail; to stop targeting civilian based on their religion, ethnic or geographical aspect; to hold its essential role towards their citizen in providing basic needs and rights; to allow national, international NGOs and the humanitarian aid to access and help the people affected by conflict."

The report calls on regional and International institutions "to urge the two warring parties to maintain the ceasefire; to put more pressure on Sudan government in order to amend the laws that give impunity to NISS and Sudan Armed Forces; to compel government of Sudan to respect and uphold human rights."

* HUDO Centre is an independent, non-government, non-partisan and non-profit making organization based in Kampala, Uganda. HUDO is currently undertaking monitoring of human rights situation and observing rights related court cases like religious rights and freedom of expression. Our focus is on Sudan's government controlled areas of South Kordofan and Blue Nile states and the displaced from the two areas. HUDO also runs a special program on refugee issues. HUDO trains human rights monitors based in these areas in order to improve their capacity to monitor, document and report on violations and abuses taking place.

HUDO's vision is: A world where everyone's human rights are protected and fulfilled without discrimination.

HUDO's mission is: To champion universal access to rights based information and services to vulnerable and underserved communities through sustainable innovations, humanitarian support, strategic partnerships, rights empowerment, capacity building, research and advocacy. (Source: hudocentre.org)