Sudan: Swaraddhab Appeals to Sudanese People to Extend Support to People of South Sudan

Khartoum — The Head of the Higher Committee for Supporting Refuges from the State of South Sudan, Field Marshal, Abdul Rahman Swaraddahab has urged the Sudanese people to extend support to their brothers, the sons of the State of South Sudan for the sisterly relations linking the people of the two countries.

Swaraddaha who chaired, Wednesday, the 4th meeting of the Committee has called for mobilization of official and popular efforts to back-up South Sudan.

The committee briefed reports on the interventions and assistances provided for the Southern refuges in Sudan and in their country and the detailed report on the convoy of the humanitarian assistances of the International Islamic Charity organization to the State of South Sudan.