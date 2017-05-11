Sudan: Sheikh Foresees 'Humanitarian Disaster' As Thirst Grips North Darfur Camp

Sortony — Sortony camp for the displaced in Kabkabiya, North Darfur, is heading for a 'humanitarian disaster' unless a solution is found for the water crisis that has lasted more than two months.

One of the camp Sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that the price of a tin of water has soared to SDG 6 ($0.90).

He pointed out that the displaced in the camp are currently receiving drinking water from Kabro and Goli areas, which entails a six-hour round trip on the backs of animals.

He said there are four water tankers operating once a day for to bring water to the camp which houses more than 22,000 displaced people.

The Sheikh says he foresees "a severe humanitarian disaster by the end of the summer unless the authorities and organisations resolve the problem".

UN field visit

A joint United Nations-Sudanese government field visit to Sortony on Monday, led by UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Marta Ruedas, and the Commissioner-General of Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission, Ahmed Mohamed Adam, concluded that more water, health, and security services are required for the people who have been displaced from the Jebel Marra area during the armed conflict in the beginning of 2016.

Last month, a number of displaced people in Sortony told Radio Dabanga that the severe drinking water shortage was caused by the reduction in the number of water tankers carrying water to the camp: from 17 vehicles per day to two vehicles.