Rwanda: Rayon's Camara Faces Disciplinary Action

Rayon Sports' Malian striker Moussa Camara was on Wednesday evening due to face the club's disciplinary committee over reports that he escaped from the training camp and flew to Dubai two weeks ago.

The 22-year-old returned to the country on Tuesday from Dubai where it is reported that he had offers from several clubs.

Camara missed Rayon's last four matches, including the second leg against second division side Rugende FC in the Peace Cup round of 16, which they won 3-0, the 1-0 league win over Musanze FC and the 2-1 win against Kirehe FC as well as yesterday's Peace Cup last 16 first leg against Musanze.

It is reported that Camara, while in Dubai, underwent trials with UAE side Dibba Al Fujairah FC.

On his return he was denied access to Rayon Sports camp until he faces a disciplinary committee, according to the club secretary general, Olivier Gakwaya.

"Camara has been denied access to the team camp until the disciplinary committee decides on what disciplinary action to take against him," said Gakwaya.

The disciplinary committee was scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

Camara is the second Rayon Sports player this year, to disappear from camp and fly to Dubai in search for greener pastures - the first was Burundian midfielder Pierrot Kwizera, who however, was pardoned on return.

The Peace Cup holders signed the 22-year-old Malian in August last year on a two-year contract from Tunisia's Avenir Sportif de Kasserine - he has scored eight goals in the league this season. He also netted two in the CAF Confederation Cup.