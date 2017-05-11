Uganda: No More Free Services At Mulago Hospital

The renovation and rehabilitation of the new of Mulago national referral hospital that began in 2014 is expected to be completed in October this year.

Previously most patients received free medical services at the hospital but with the new hospital, patients will have to part with a fee to receive treatment.

The services could be provided in three categories; Platinum, Gold and Silver. The hospital authorities also claim that services that Ugandans have been seeking abroad, like cancer treatment and kidney transplants will now be treated at the hospital.

At the moment, one needs between $20,000 (Shs71m) to $30,000 (Shs107m) to go for the cheapest kidney transplant procedure in India where most patients in Uganda are referred because the country does not have the capacity to conduct the procedures.

"These services are going to be super specialised, so patients need to contribute," Dr Baterena Byarugaba, ED Mulago hospital says.

With patients paying for their treatment, the hospital projects to raise Shs191 billion annually, which funds will be used to remunerate medical personnel.

"We want to retain medical workers that we have recruited. We would like to see a senior medical doctor paid Shs19 million, a consultant Shs15m, a medical officer special grade Shs12m, medical officer Shs6m and a nurse Shs6m," Dr Baterena said.

However, regarding the future of poor patients who would like to access services at the hospital, Dr Baterena says that they will be assessed by doctors after referral and a procedure to waive their costs will be recommended.

The development comes at the heels of recent reports by this website where government over the past three years spent at least Shs10.08 billion ($2.8m) on the treatment of 140 senior government officials abroad.

The VIPs' treatment abroad on the recommendation of the ministry of Health's Medical Board cost taxpayers an average of Shs72 million for every official excluding air tickets, upkeep and expenditure on attendants.

The 140 officials, according to the report, received specialised treatment for heart and kidney conditions, eye problems, cancer, and diabetes, in hospitals in Kenya, South Africa, India, China, and United States in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Six of the officials were referred for treatment of intestinal-liver complications; nine for eyesight issues; 14 for ailments related to bones, muscles and joints; 13 for heart conditions; 22 for cancer; 30 for kidney, and 46 for complications related to the nerves, spinal cord and brain.