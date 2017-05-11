7 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Jim Iyke Expands Into Real Estate Business

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke who delved into manufacturing business called Burgeon Global a few years back, is now plotting to expand into real estate business and services.

Jim Iyke took to his Intagram page, weekend, to announce his latest effort. "Men at work. Lustrous Dynamic Global Services; future horizons. Unveiling soon,"he wrote.

In another post, Jim Iyke uploaded a picture of himself and his workers with a caption; "This is what my team and I look like at the office. It's not pretty but we get first class work done with first class results. We will announce the first of our many platforms on May 10."

Recall that the controversial actor, a few years back delved into sachet water business, with its headquarters located in Abuja. Indeed, since he veered into business, fans of Jim Iyke have been missing him on the big screen.

