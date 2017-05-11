Kenya: Tetu Residents Oppose Irrigation Project

Residents of Aguthi Gaki ward in Tetu constituency, Nyeri County, destroyed water pipes as they demonstrated against an irrigation project in the neighbouring Mathira constituency.

The residents say they will not benefit from the project though the pipes pass through their ward.

Led by Tetu Jubilee parliamentary aspirant Mwangi Gichuhi, the residents uprooted the pipes and said no work will proceed until an agreement between the two constituencies is honoured.

He said there was a deal that the Aguthi-Kaigonji water project for Tetu should be implemented concurrently with the Mathira water project.

The agreement stated that the Mathira project be completed first.

The agreement was reached by Nyeri Woman Rep Priscilla Nyokabi, Mathira MP Peter Weru and Tetu MP Ndung'u Gethenji.

Mr Gichuhi asked Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa to intervene to solve the standoff.

"We are not saying that people of Mathira should not benefit but what we want is Tetu residents to benefit first. This project must stop until locals benefit as an equal partner as the intake is in their area," he said.

The protesters said the water tapped from the Aberdare forest will cross over to the neighbouring constituency only after Tetu residents get it first.