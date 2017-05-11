10 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tetu Residents Oppose Irrigation Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Wangui

Residents of Aguthi Gaki ward in Tetu constituency, Nyeri County, destroyed water pipes as they demonstrated against an irrigation project in the neighbouring Mathira constituency.

The residents say they will not benefit from the project though the pipes pass through their ward.

Led by Tetu Jubilee parliamentary aspirant Mwangi Gichuhi, the residents uprooted the pipes and said no work will proceed until an agreement between the two constituencies is honoured.

He said there was a deal that the Aguthi-Kaigonji water project for Tetu should be implemented concurrently with the Mathira water project.

The agreement stated that the Mathira project be completed first.

The agreement was reached by Nyeri Woman Rep Priscilla Nyokabi, Mathira MP Peter Weru and Tetu MP Ndung'u Gethenji.

Mr Gichuhi asked Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa to intervene to solve the standoff.

"We are not saying that people of Mathira should not benefit but what we want is Tetu residents to benefit first. This project must stop until locals benefit as an equal partner as the intake is in their area," he said.

The protesters said the water tapped from the Aberdare forest will cross over to the neighbouring constituency only after Tetu residents get it first.

Kenya

Drought Lifts Power Exports to Kenya By 300%

Uganda's electricity exports to Kenya grew 300 per cent in the four months to April as drought cut the neighbouring… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.