Namibia: Electricity Hikes Coming

The Electricity Control Board has approved an 8% tariff increase for NamPower, effective 1 July.

The regulator's chief executive officer, Foibe Namene, announced in Windhoek yesterday that the increase translates to an effective bulk tariff hike from N$1,49 per kWh to N$1,61 per kWh.

It is also applicable to bulk customers such as Regional Electricity Distributors (REDs), local authorities and mines.

Namene said municipalities and the REDs wanting to increase their tariffs to consumers will also have to apply to the regulator to have their increase proposals approved.

NamPower had submitted three options of 6,38%; 10,08% and 22,40% for the 2017/2018 financial year - an increase from N$1,49 to N$1,59; N$1,64 and N$1,83 per kWh, respectively.

The three options relate to different strategies for recovering the N$1,3 billion under-recovery amount at the rate of 35%, 50% or 100%.

Namene said the requested increase is for the generation and transmission of bulk tariffs for the 2017/2018 financial year, which will allow NamPower to meet its service delivery costs, "and for the tariff to remain cost-reflective".

"The three options submitted are in consideration of an under-recovery of N$1,3 billion which NamPower incurred during the 2015/2016 financial year," she noted.

During the 2015/16 financial year, Namibia and the southern African region experienced acute power shortages, which forced NamPower to import emergency but costly electricity to avoid load-shedding in the country.

Namene said the 8% tariff increase will ensure that NamPower recovers 57% of the N$1,3 billion in under-recovery, and that the remaining 43% will be deferred to 2018/19.

"If the bulk tariff increase was set at 6%, it means next year's increase would be higher, which may not be affordable to the consumers.

"It is a fact that any increase in the cost of electricity has an impact on domestic, commercial and industrial consumers, and the Namibian nation at large. Therefore, the regulator has to ensure that the interests of both the suppliers and consumers are balanced and protected," she added.

According to Namene, the increase would suffice for NamPower to cover its allowed operating costs, recover part of the N$1,3 billion incurred in 2015/2016, and fulfil its other financial obligations.

Last year, the board approved a 16,71% tariff increase effective 1 July 2016 after NamPower's request for an effective bulk tariff increase.

That increase meant that bulk tariffs then increased from N$1,28 to N$1,49 per kWh.