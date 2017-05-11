Nigeria: Customs Reconstitutes Management Team

Abuja — The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reconstituted its management team with the appointment of four acting Deputy Comptrollers-General and seven acting Assistant Comptrollers-General.

The appointments followed the statutory retirement of some members of the management team within the last three months.

While re-constituting the new team, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), also approved the slight redeployment of eight comptrollers to re-engineer the management of the service for efficient service delivery.

A statement issued yesterday by the NCS' Public Relations Officer. Mr. Joseph Attah, said the new management team includes Alu Sule Robert, Olubiyi Ronke, Dangaladima Aminu, Iferi Patience, Chidi Augustine, and Hamza Ladan.

Others are Ekekezie Kaycee, Haruna Mahmud, Sarki-Umar F.M, Fatade A.O.B, Enwereuzor Francis and Dahiru Aminu.

According to the statement, Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) Umar Iya Abubakar. who was formally in charge of Tariff and Trade now moves to Finance Administration and Technical Services.

In the same vein, eight Comptrollers of Customs were redeployed.

"As the new members of management come on board, the CGC charges them to bring their experiences to bear in the administration of the service.

"He said the modest achievements of the ongoing reform agenda in the areas of revenue generation, anti-smuggling operations and trade facilitation must be sustained and improved upon in the interest of the nation," the statement added.